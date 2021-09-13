Watch
Driver dies, passenger seriously injured following crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Sep 13, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A single-vehicle crash resulted in one fatality and another person with serious injuries.

On Sunday, around 3:44 p.m., officials received a call for a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to the investigation, a vehicle was traveling east on Virginia Beach Boulevard when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to strike a median and street sign. The vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into multiple unoccupied parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

When first responders arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver has been identified as 44-year-old Teresa Virginia Blaylock of Virginia Beach.

The crash remains under investigation.

