Driver dies, passenger severely injured after shooting on Interstate 264

NORFOLK, Va. - State Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a possible suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting on the interstate.

Police say the shooting took place early Saturday morning around 2:41 a.m., in the vicinity of the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 to westbound Interstate 64, interchange.

The victims were traveling in a 2013 white Nissan Altima, when their vehicle was shot multiple times. The driver was shot, ran off the road, and struck the jersey wall. A backseat passenger was also shot. According to officials, two other passengers were uninjured.

The driver was taken to Leigh Memorial Hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

The back seat passenger suffered life-threatening wounds and he was taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the vicinity of Interstate 264/Interstate 64 at the Interchange, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information. Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witness suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at

questions@vsp.virginia,gov.