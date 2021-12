CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are currently on the scene of a single vehicle crash.

The crash took place at 3:31 p.m., on Route 58 Eastbound. Police say the driver went off the road and struck a tree.

As of 4:30 p.m., police say crews are still on the scene. The driver remains entrapped in the vehicle and first responders are currently trying to stabilize the driver before they can be removed.

Nightingale was also called to the scene.

