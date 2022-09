SUFFOLK, Va. - A driver was extricated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 Thursday morning.

At 6:37 a.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Route 58 EB just before the Chesapeake city line.

Crews extricated the driver with non-life-threatening injuries. One lane remained closed throughout the morning rush hour. A second lane had to be shut down in order to get the vehicle off the guard rail.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Officials say all lanes are now open.