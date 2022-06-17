Driver grazed in road rage shooting on I-64 in Norfolk; state police looking for suspect

NORFOLK, Va. - A driver was injured in a road rage shooting on I-64 in Norfolk Thursday evening, and Virginia State Police are looking for the person who is responsible.

Just after 5 p.m., state police were called to the interstate in the area of Norview Avenue to investigate the incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed two vehicles were trying to merge onto I-64 E from I-564 when the shooting happened. While driving in the eastbound lanes of I-64, officials say the male suspect fired several rounds at the female victim's vehicle before driving away from the scene.

The victim was grazed by metal and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State police describe the suspect vehicle as an older sliver or gray-colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan, with temporary tags and a tint line across the windshield.

Authorities are asking that anyone who was driving in the area of the I-564/64 interchange and the vicinity of I-64 E around Norview Avenue before or after the incident and may have information about this shooting to contact Virginia State Police by phone at 757-424-6800 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

