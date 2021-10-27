Driver injured after car collides with train in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A driver was taken to the hospital after their car collided with a train on Portlock Road on the railroad tracks near Reid Street Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the crash around 6:50 p.m.
Police say the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.
The crash is still under investigation.
There is no further information.
