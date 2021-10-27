Driver injured after car collides with train in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A driver was taken to the hospital after their car collided with a train on Portlock Road on the railroad tracks near Reid Street Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department responded to the crash around 6:50 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

Stay with News 3 for updates.