Driver injured after crash in Chesapeake on Route 58 near airport

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a crash that injured one driver Wednesday.

Around 4:05 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the westbound lanes of Route 58 near the airport for a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

When crewss arrived on the scene, they found one of the involved vehicles in the tree line.

The driver of one vehicle needed assistance being removed from the vehicle by the fire department, and he was takento a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other people involved in the crash reported no injuries.

The westbound lanes of Route 58 were briefly closed for less than an hour to investigate. All lanes were open as of 5 p.m.