Driver injured after single-vehicle crash in Norfolk

Posted at 10:50 PM, Jun 23, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - One person was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard Wednesday night.

Police say the driver's injuries are minor.

The southbound lanes of Chesapeake Boulevard are currently closed while the crash is being cleared. A pole is also being repaired.

There is no further information.

