NORFOLK, Va. — At 2:19 p.m., Monday, crews responded to an overturned tractor trailer on Hampton Blvd. near Gresham Dr.

Battalion Chief Glen Williams says this was a single vehicle incident, and the driver was extricated by Norfolk’s Technical Rescue team.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no further details to release at this time.

