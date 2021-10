NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2 a.m., and officers responded to the 1300 block of Princess Anne Road.

The driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was pronounced dead on scene. Police have not released the driver's identity or the crash's cause.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers clear the scene.

This is a developing story.