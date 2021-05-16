Driver killed on impact after Chesapeake high-speed police pursuit ends in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A driver crashed and was killed on impact during a police pursuit in Chesapeake early Sunday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, at around 2:14 a.m., officers saw a vehicle driving erratically at the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Campostella Road. Police believed the driver may have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle near Liberty Street and Old Atlantic Avenue, but the vehicle drove away from the area.

Officers pursued the vehicle down Old Atlantic Avenue, where it turned onto Ohio Street and drove through the surrounding neighborhoods. Police said that due to the suspect vehicle's increasing speed, they slowed down and started to lose sight of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle crossed the railroad tracks on Chesapeake Avenue near Seaboard Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a nearby pole, killing the driver on impact.

The incident is currently under investigation.

