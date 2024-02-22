Driver of tractor trailer injured following crash on Black Creek Rd. in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital after the tractor trailer he was driving crashed in Franklin, according to officials.

On Thursday, Feb. 22 around 8:30 a.m., the Southampton Co. Sheriff’s Office was told about an overturned tractor trailer in the 21000 block of Black Creek Road. There, deputies found a heavily damaged tractor trailer.



The man who was driving the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital and he’s expected to survive, officials say. Police say no summons was issued to him after the crash.

Just after noon on Thursday, Black Creek Rd. was shut down between Dixie Farm Road and Harris Road. VDOT put detours in place to guide traffic.

The cause behind the crash is unclear at this time.

