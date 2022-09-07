Driver partially ejected, extricated after 18-wheeler overturns in Isle of Wight Co.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. - An 18-wheeler overturned Tuesday afternoon, partially ejecting the driver.

Around 1:27 p.m., crews responded to a crash with extrication.

An 18-wheeler carrying cinder blocks ran off the roadway on Benns Church Blvd and landed on its side, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department says.

They say cinder blocks were across both lanes making the road impassable. A driver was partially ejected and pinned. Crews extricated the individual within ten minutes of arrival.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Hazards were mitigated, and cinder blocks were removed from the roadway by crews and bystanders.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.