Driver pointing gun in viral video charged with 2nd Hampton Roads incident: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The driver filmed pulling a gun on a woman on the interstate is now charged with aiming his weapon at a different driver less than an hour later.

State police say around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, a female victim was attempting to enter I-64 east in Newport News. In an attempt to change lanes, another car, a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, was also attempting to enter I-64 east, and an exchange was had between both drivers.

The driver of the Camaro, 58-year-old Eugene Timothy Trujillo, then pulled up beside the female driver and pointed a gun at her, according to troopers.

The woman recorded the incident and the video has since gone viral.

News 3 is learning today that around 11:27 a.m. on the same day, a male driver on I-264 called the police and said that a male driver in a orange Camaro had aimed a gun at him, according to state police. The victim told the emergency communications center what the driver looked like and the description and license plate number of the Camaro.

Trujillo was arrested for the filmed incident and charged with brandishing a firearm, assault, reckless driving, and reckless handling of a firearm, according to state police. He is now facing a second charge of brandishing a firearm.

Trujillo is be held at the Newport News City Jail without bond.