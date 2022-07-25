Driver, police officer shoot each other in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver and Richmond Police Officer were injured when they shot each other early Monday morning in Richmond.

The shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. near Commerce and Stockton streets in South Richmond.

"Officers observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crashed and the driver, who we believe to be the sole occupant, fled from the vehicle at the intersection," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "As an officer attempted to engage the driver in a nearby alley, there was an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer."

WTVR

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Richmond Police Officer's injuries were considered non-life threatening.

"As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident," the police spokesperson continued.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.