PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Fire Department rescued a driver overnight Tuesday.

Crews responded to an occupied vehicle in the water at the Craney Island Fuel Depot.

They found the driver on top of the vehicle and said they helped to get the driver out of the water.

Officials said the person was not injured and multiple crews stayed on scene as the vehicle was removed from the water.

There is no further information at this time on how the vehicle got into the water.