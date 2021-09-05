Driver seriously injured after crash results in vehicle fire on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle crash that occurred earlier Saturday morning on Interstate 664 South near the College Drive overpass.

Officials received a call at 8:17 a.m. advising of the crash. When crews arrived they found a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and fire showing.

The single occupant of the vehicle had been removed by passing motorists prior to the arrival of Fire and Rescue units.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.