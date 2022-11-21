Driver shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake on S. Military Hwy.

Chesapeake Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot while driving.

On Sunday around 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of S. Military Hy to check on a vehicle that was off the side of the road.

When the officers approached the car, they found that the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, had been shot.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, there was a bullet hole in the driver-side window of the vehicle. They say evidence indicated the driver was shot while driving down S. Military Hy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police. Citizens may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com or on your smart phone app store P3tips.