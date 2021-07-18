Driver strikes slowed traffic during police pursuit in Chesapeake; 1 person killed, suspect at large

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department are investigating after a driver trying to evade police struck traffic that was slowed due to a prior crash, leading to a fatality Sunday morning.

According to the CPD, at 12:34 a.m., an officer was patrolling near the I-64 and I-464 interchange when a 2016 Chrysler 200 sped past with its headlights off. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and it stopped briefly before speeding away on I-64 East over the High Rise Bridge.

The VSP said that at 12:47 a.m., eastbound traffic on I-64 at the 299 mile marker had slowed due to a prior traffic crash, and travel was restricted to one lane. The Chrysler was unable to brake in time and struck a 2005 Honda Accord in the rear, causing the Honda to strike the vehicle in front of it.

The impact of the crashes caused the Honda to catch fire and become fully engulfed, killing the Honda's driver and injuring the driver and passenger of the vehicle it struck.

The Chrysler's driver ran into the woods. Police and K9 officers are still searching for them, and there is currently no suspect description.

This is a developing story.