Watch
News

Actions

Driver trapped in car with serious injuries, EB lanes of I-64 blocked

a37 041922.jpg
Virginia State Police
a37 041922.jpg
A37 04192022.jpg
Posted at 7:22 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 07:22:34-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single car crash that has left the driver trapped in the car.

According to authorities the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle is suffering serious injuries.

Fire and rescue are working to remove the driver from the vehicle and medflight is on standby for transport.

The crash is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 229 mm in James City County.

VDOT is on scene assisting and has a detour set up at the 227mm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home