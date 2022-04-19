Driver trapped in car with serious injuries, EB lanes of I-64 blocked

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single car crash that has left the driver trapped in the car.

According to authorities the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle is suffering serious injuries.

Fire and rescue are working to remove the driver from the vehicle and medflight is on standby for transport.

The crash is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 229 mm in James City County.

VDOT is on scene assisting and has a detour set up at the 227mm.