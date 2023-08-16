Driver who drove off MMMBT in Suffolk now charged in crash, State Police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — The driver of a vehicle that went off the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) earlier this week is now being charged in the crash.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Virginia State Police said Nicholas Ryan Adams, 35, was heading north on I-664 when he veered into the median and crashed into the water. The 2017 GMC four-door Terrain ended up on its roof.

Crews say they found the driver and two bystanders, who weren't involved in the incident but wanted to help the person, in the water. Officials say a technical rescue was needed due to the location in the water and the steep rocky embankment.

State Police said Adam fell asleep at the wheel before the crash. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

State Police said Adams was charged with reckless driving, fail to maintain proper control of a vehicle and driving while license is revoked. More charges are pending based on the investigation.

