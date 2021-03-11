Driver with fake license plates arrested after leading Chesapeake Police on chase that ended in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A man has been arrested after leading Chesapeake Police on a chase early Wednesday evening.

Around 7:24 p.m., officers stopped a Toyota SUV that had fake license plates. The driver stopped at first, but once police made contact with the vehicle and began their investigation, he sped off.

Police say the driver fled until he crashed and overturned his vehicle near the intersection of Gilmerton Rd. and Canal Dr.

Officers once again made contact with the man, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is facing several criminal charges in connection with the traffic stop.

The investigation is still active.

There is no further information.

