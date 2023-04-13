Drone delivery available near 3 Virginia Beach Walmart stores

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Certain customers in Virginia Beach can now order an item from their phone and have it delivered right out of the sky to their home.

Those living within a mile of these participating Walmart stores can place orders through DroneUp.

The following locations are participants:

Neighborhood Market #6226



1832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Walmart Supercenter #3216



1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Walmart Supercenter #2529



2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.

There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is $3.99.

Once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone, the order is then delivered using a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer’s yard, explained Lindsey Coulter with Walmart.