Drop off sites across Hampton Roads accepting unused, unwanted medications for National Drug Takeback Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Safely get rid of all your unwanted prescription drugs.

Several police departments across the country are holding their annual drug takeback events for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with multiple events taking place in Hampton Roads.

You can turn in any expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. According to police, the events are an opportunity to prevent prescription abuse and theft.

Saturday, the City of Hampton is asking people to drop their unwanted pills off at Sentara Careplex. The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A drug takeback event is also happening in James City County. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., officers with the James City County Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be at the James City County Law Enforcement Center at 4600 Opportunity Way, collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction.

According to JCCPD, prescription solid dosage medications (i.e. tablets and capsules) will be accepted. Intra-venous solutions, liquid medications, over-the-counter medications, injectables, needles, or illicit substances will not be accepted. E-cigarettes and vaping devices will only be accepted if the batteries have been removed.