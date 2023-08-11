Duck Fire Department responds to major structure fire

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with The Outer Banks Voice.

This information on a lightning-strike fire in Duck was released by the town at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

At 6:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, the Town of Duck Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 100 Beachcomber Court in the Four Seasons subdivision. Although the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed at this time, it is believed to have originated from a direct lightning strike, as severe storms were present in the area.



Both occupants of the home safely evacuated the residence along with their two dogs. Fire Chief Black immediately called for additional resources to assist in firefighting efforts. The Town of Duck Fire Department remains on scene. Additional details will be forthcoming.