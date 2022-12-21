DVS campaigns for special license plates honoring female veterans

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is campaigning for a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women military veterans.

With more than 109,000 female veterans in Virginia, the DVS says this is overdue.

“These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner.

There are a few steps before the plate could become a reality. The Virginia General Assembly would need to pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the DMV to create the new plate.

However, that will only happen if the DVS receives 450 pre-applications and deposits of $10 to $20 by Jan. 11, 2023.

“Time is short to gather the 450 applications needed, so I urge you to mail your application and check today,” said Commissioner Gade.

As of right now there is not a design for the plate. The first 450 applicants will have the chance to vote on a final design.

