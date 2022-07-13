SUFFOLK, Va. – Over five people were displaced following an early morning fire in Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue were dispatched to responded to the 1000 Block of Mill Pond Ct. for a residential structure fire at 01:20 a.m.

Responding units arrived at 01:28 a.m. to find heavy fire showing from the rear and roof of a two-story residential structure. Crews performed an aggressive interior attack while the ladder and rescue companies performed a search.

Crews were able to rescue three animals from the interior and all occupants were out of the structure upon arrival. There is heavy fire damage to the first and second floor of the structure and the attic.

There are no injuries reported by firefighters or occupants. Two adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The fire was placed under control at 02:26 a.m.

Responding units included Car 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 2, Ladder 3, Rescue 1, Medic 3, EMS1, Safety 1, Rehab 6, Fire Marshal 1 and 4.