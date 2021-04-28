Early morning Newport News shooting leaves one man dead; Police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 900 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard around 3:56 a.m., Wednesday, April 28.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The incident happened inside the hotel.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about this homicide or the individual (s) responsible, call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous and never have to testify in court. Tipsters are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

