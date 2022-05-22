Watch
Early morning Suffolk crash leaves 1 person dead, 4 more injured

Posted at 6:07 AM, May 22, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - One person is dead and four more are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Portsmouth Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to the Suffolk Police Department, the call for the crash came in around 1:34 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, they found five patients, one of whom was pronounced dead on scene.

The other four patients were taken to area hospitals with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash's cause is still under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

