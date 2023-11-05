Early voting ends, Hampton Roads residents look forward to election day

NORFOLK, Va. — As early voting concluded Saturday and election day nears, News 3 spoke with voters to find out why some already stopped by the polls.

Early voting was convenient for some.

"I had 30 minutes to spare so I thought I would get out and vote," said Jerry Baker, Norfolk voter.

"If I tried to wait until Tuesday, I'd have to work," said Chuck Gorden, Norfolk voter.

The early vote, however, has had a "light" turnout according to election workers. They said they hope things will pick up on election day.

Hampton Roads Transit hopes to make it easier for folks to get out and vote on Nov. 7.

"We hope it will be a busy day," said Angela Gregory, strategic communications specialist, Hampton Roads Transit.

Hampton Roads Transit is offering free transportation options on election day. You can plan your route online.

"You can put in your home address, your work address, maybe the address of your polling place. It will give you the best option to get there," added Gregory.

Once ballots are cast, voters could see tight races. A statewide survey conducted by the University of Mary Washington's Center for Leadership and Media Studies found that 42% of voters wanted Democrats in charge in the House of Delegates and the Senate of Virginia and 42% wanted Republican's in charge. That same study identified voters' top concerns as abortion, the economy, and public school policies.

Saturday early voters told News 3 why they found it essential to exercise their voices.

"I know there's always controversy in politics. But I think there should be some compromise, so I am looking at people who will be genuine," said Jerry Baker.

"We have to vote this year if we never vote again, but we will. I am just really concerned with our politicians and our government system," said Letha Mae Baker, Norfolk voter.

"I know the balance is razor thin in terms of majorities in both the House and Senate in the state. So I want to make sure my voice is heard in the issues that are important," said Gorden.

"It will determine our future and the future for our kids," added Jerry Baker.

If you plan to vote, you can vote on November 7 at your polling place. If you haven't registered, you can still vote at your precinct.

All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are on the ballot.