Early voting kicks off in Hampton Roads with short lines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Early voting kicked off Friday in Hampton Roads with short lines at registrar's offices.

Around midday voters were quickly casting their ballots in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

"It got done. It was very fast, very efficient," said Kristie Hollingsworth, an early voter in Virginia Beach.

Friday marks the start of early voting in Virginia. Voters can vote in person at their registrar's office or vote absentee by mail.

Voters are picking statewide races, every House of Delegate seat, and some local races as well.

Del. Hala Ayala (D-Prince William), the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, kicked off early voting in Norfolk on Friday morning with other Democrats.

"This November the progress of our Democratic majority over the past few years is on the line. In-person it starts today," she said.

Republican statewide candidates campaigned in other parts of the state.

Virginia Beach Republican Sheriff Ken Stolle, who is up for re-election, met with voters outside of the registrar's office in Virginia Beach.

He's endorsed Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for governor, said he believes Republicans have a good shot at winning their first statewide race since 2009.

"I think people are ready for change because Democrats went too far last year in the General Assembly," he said. "I think people are tired of it."

Early voting brought long lines to the Virginia Beach registrar's office in 2020, but so far in 2021, it's way less crowded.

People can vote early in person until the Saturday before Election Day, Oct. 30. They can also mail their ballots in as long as they're post marked by Nov. 2.