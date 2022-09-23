Early voting kicks off in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Early voting kicked off Friday in Virginia with over six weeks to go until Election Day on November 8.

Things were generally pretty quiet at the Registrar's Offices in Virginia Beach and Newport News when News 3 visited.

This is the third year no excuse early in-person voting is offered in Virginia. Voters can also request to vote absentee by mail.

In 2020, nearly three million people voted early. Last year, more than a million did, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

In Hampton Roads, there are important races for school boards, city council, and members of Congress. Voters in Newport News are voting for a new mayor.

There is also a closely watched Congressional race in Virginia's second congressional district between Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria and Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans.

