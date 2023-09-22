Early voting kicks off in Virginia with abortion as major issue for voters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early voting has kicked off in Virginia with every seat of the General Assembly on the ballot this fall.

On Friday morning, it got off to a calm start at the Virginia Beach Registrar's office.

Democrats held a small rally outside to discuss the issues they find important this year.

"Reproductive freedom is on the ballot," said Michael Feggans, the Democratic nominee in the 97th House of Delegates district. "Support of our public schools and education is on the ballot. Making sure we're taking care of our veterans is on the ballot."

Republicans were supposed to hold a rally in Suffolk on Friday afternoon with Gov. Youngkin, but the Tropical Storm Ophelia caused a cancellation.

Attorney General Jason Miyares was slated to speak at it.

"There's so many of these issues that we've been dealing with that have been blocked - so many of the common sense measures that the governor has been pushing," Miyares said, citing bills that did not advance this past year.

He and Gov. Youngkin are now encouraging Republicans to vote early, which they admit the party hasn't emphasized in the past as much.

"For too long Republican voters have sat on the sidelines and tired to downplay early voting, and that's not our attitude," said Miyares.

Both parties are also talking about the issue of abortion.

Gov. Youngkin has proposed a ban after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother.

Democrats are hoping to continue to be able to block any new abortion laws.

"Freedom for you to decide what to do with your body to make your own healthcare decisions, and for our women, that threat could not be more real than it is now," said Sen. Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach), who's running for re-election in the 22nd District.

Republicans are out with a new ad campaign saying Democrats do not believe in any limits on abortion.

"The reality is all we are doing is pointing out to voters the modern Democratic Party's position on abortion," said Miyares. "Often times, Republicans haven't pointed that out. They decided they didn't need to. I don't think we can do that anymore."

News 3 asked Democrats how they would respond to the ad.

"In response to that, listen, politicians have no place trying to legislate what women do with their bodies. That decision and choice is up to women and their healthcare providers," Rouse answered.

The issue is expected to be a motivating factor as voters now head to the polls.