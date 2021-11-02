Watch
Early voting numbers in Virginia were 6 times more than 2017 early voting totals

Posted at 7:48 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 19:48:55-04

Virginia's 2021 Election is proving to be a historical one with nearly over 1 million Virginians voting early in this year's election.

That is six times more than the number of early voters, or absentee voters, than the amount in 2017. The last Virginia governor's race was in 2017 when Ralph Northam declared victory.

In 2017, there were 192,397 total absentee voters. As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1,149,601 people voted absentee.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, James City County officials reported that over half of their registered voters have voted before 3 p.m., which is also an increase from 2017.

