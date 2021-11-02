Early voting numbers in Virginia were 6 times more than 2017 early voting totals

Virginia's 2021 Election is proving to be a historical one with nearly over 1 million Virginians voting early in this year's election.

That is six times more than the number of early voters, or absentee voters, than the amount in 2017. The last Virginia governor's race was in 2017 when Ralph Northam declared victory.

Crazy stat via @SaraMurray at the BOE in Richmond: Nearly 1.2 million voters — roughly 20% of registered voters in the Commonwealth — cast their ballots early this year. That’s SIX times size of the early vote in VA in 2017. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 2, 2021

In 2017, there were 192,397 total absentee voters. As of 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1,149,601 people voted absentee.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, James City County officials reported that over half of their registered voters have voted before 3 p.m., which is also an increase from 2017.

Update from the polls - As of 3 p.m., 35,816 people have voted in JCC. That's 57.81% of registered voters! Polls close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to cast your ballot. https://t.co/YkQlgv2HKS pic.twitter.com/gYuPhYMgBR — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) November 2, 2021

