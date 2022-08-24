East Coast Surfing Championships at the Oceanfront expecting to bring in big business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The longest-running surfing competition in the world is underway at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The East Coast Surfing Championships is a big economic driver for the city, drawing thousands of people to the beach for the week-long event.

Wednesday, the tents went up on the boardwalk for the dozens of vendors that’ll be ready to sell their goods starting Thursday.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the ECSC.

The event attracts surfers from all over the world and from right here in Hampton Roads.

That includes Virginia Beach native Avery Mattison, 13, who’s hoping to compete next year.

“I have been seeing some amazing surfers out there,” Mattison said. “They’re doing all these cool tricks, riding these long waves. They have these cool rash guards on for an organization. It’s super cool.”

According to Virginia Beach city officials, in 2018, the surfing championships brought in an estimated $26 million in revenue from hotels, food and entertainment. That’s more money than any other event in the city that year.

2018 is the most recent analysis the city has done.

The event kicked off on Sunday, August 21, and will run through this Sunday, August 28.

