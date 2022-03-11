Eastbound Downtown Tunnel to close for maintenance Friday night, reopens at 4 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - If you’ve driven through one of our many Hampton Roads Tunnels, you know lane closures and slow downs are a huge headache!

A full tunnel closure is even worse.

Drivers won’t be able to get to Norfolk from Portsmouth using the eastbound Downtown Tunnel after 9 p.m. Friday night.

The tunnel is scheduled to be closed for maintenance work. Crews will be inside the tunnel inspecting and working on the overhead jet fans, along with other routine maintenance.

This is only the EB tunnel, WB will remain open.

The closure starts at 9pm and should be done by 4am.