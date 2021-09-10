Watch
Eastbound lanes of Downtown Tunnel closed Sunday night for routine maintenance

Posted at 9:24 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 09:42:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. - If you need to get between Portsmouth and Norfolk Sunday night, avoid the Downtown Tunnel, as the eastbound lanes will be fully shut down while maintenance is performed on the overhead jet engine fans.

According to the Elizabeth River Authority, crews will be conducting routine maintenance from 8 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Monday. The maintenance work and inspections are to make sure driving through the tunnel system is safe.

The ERA suggests motorists use eastbound US-58 (Midtown Tunnel) instead.

