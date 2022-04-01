Watch
Eastbound Midtown Tunnel to close for maintenance Sunday night

Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:10:47-04

Another tunnel closure will cause commuting inconveniences in Hampton Roads this weekend.

If you use the eastbound Midtown Tunnel between Portsmouth and Norfolk, be aware — the tunnel will be shut down Sunday night.

Crews are set to perform maintenance in the tube. They'll be inspecting fire-life safety systems and jet fan functioning, and will conduct other system screenings during this time.

The maintenance work will be happening from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 4 a.m. on Monday.

The westbound tunnel will remain open.

Your best bet is to use I-264's eastbound Downtown Tunnel or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge as an alternate route during the Midtown Tunnel's eastbound closure.

