Eastbound Midtown Tunnel to close for maintenance Sunday night

Another tunnel closure will cause commuting inconveniences in Hampton Roads this weekend.

If you use the eastbound Midtown Tunnel between Portsmouth and Norfolk, be aware — the tunnel will be shut down Sunday night.

Crews are set to perform maintenance in the tube. They'll be inspecting fire-life safety systems and jet fan functioning, and will conduct other system screenings during this time.

The maintenance work will be happening from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 4 a.m. on Monday.

The westbound tunnel will remain open.

Your best bet is to use I-264's eastbound Downtown Tunnel or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge as an alternate route during the Midtown Tunnel's eastbound closure.

