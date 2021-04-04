Easter egg hunt goes virtual on Minecraft, created by local game developer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -- For those looking for a pandemic-friendly Easter egg hunt for fun, a local game developer has created one that is free and open to the public.

Ian Westlake, a college freshman and member of Coastal Community Church, developed the egg hunt on the popular online game Minecraft. He developed the egg hunt on a server hosted by the church.

The game went live on Friday and took roughly three weeks to produce.

"It took some work but when we started working and it came together, it was good," Westlake said.

Westlake is majoring in computer engineering who said he creates online games for fun. For the Minecraft egg hunt, two other people helped him create it.

The game takes you through a Minecraft rendition of Coastal Community where players will find clues to find eggs scattered across the virtual map. There is a total of nine eggs as well as biblical scriptures players will encounter.

Westlake said 10 people were on when the game on its Friday launch and hopes more will join.

"People seem to be enjoying it," Westlake said. "We've got posts online tagging the church and getting excited about it."

Anyone can join the game with a Minecraft account and can click on this link through Coastal Community Church. Those interested will be taken to the page where instructions re provided on how to play and how to log on to the server.