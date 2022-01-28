Watch
Eastern Shore of Virginia is under a blizzard warning

WTKR
A crew from A&N Electric Cooperative performs routine work on Jan. 28.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:46:55-05

CAPE CHARLES, Va. - The National Weather Service has put the Eastern Shore under a blizzard warning ahead of this weekend's snow storm.

Both Accomack and Northampton Counties are expected to see heavy snow and high winds during the storm.

Ahead of the storm, the Virginia National Guard is staging about 15 airmen to the area. Personnel will have heavy duty vehicles and chain saws to help deal with any debris.

Additional crews will be on duty in Richmond to provide support and logistics, VNG said in a news release.

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Youngkin declared a State of Emergency.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” Youngkin said. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.

News 3 is speaking with Eastern Shore leaders about the plan to handle the snow. Look for updates throughout the day.

