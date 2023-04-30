Eating disorder survivors rally at Virginia park: 'You're not alone'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The goal of a walk at Deep Run Park in Henrico Saturday was to raise awareness about life-saving resources for people with eating disorders.

The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) organized the walk for survivors and those dealing with the "treatable mental and physical illnesses."

Survivors shared their stories and encouraged those in recovery.

"Eating disorders are not a one size fits all, especially on the recovery side of things, because everyone's experience is really different," Emma Manis with NEDA Richmond said. "The thing that I really like about NEDA hosting these kinds of events, is the fact that you really do get to see all different walks of life. And it's about bringing people together and really showing that you're not alone in what you're going through."

Event organizers said the walk not only brings the community together, but also funds life-saving resources.

More than 28 million people in the U.S. have been affected by eating disorders which have the second highest mortality rate of all mental health disorders, according to officials with NEDA.

