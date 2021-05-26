ECSU clears all student debts for students experiencing financial hardships due to pandemic

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City State University has announced that it will clear student debt for all Vikings who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships.

ECSU says the total amount of student debt forgiveness is $286,500.

According to ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward, many students and their families experienced financial difficulties during the pandemic.

Students who are not currently enrolled and were impacted by the pandemic will have their accounts cleared and can now reenroll. Current students with a financial hold due to an outstanding balance will now be able to register for summer and fall classes.

Through the VikingPlus program, students are now able to access a number of initiatives designed to aid them financially as they concentrate on the important work of becoming educated.

VikingPlus provides a number of opportunities, including making the first six credits of summer school free.

“ECSU’s goal is to make a quality education accessible and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “This is an incredible opportunity to make an impact by reducing student debt.”

