ECSU named #1 HBCU for economic returns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City State University has been named the number one HBCU for economic returns, according to Degree Choices rankings.

Degree Choices is a company that provides students, families, and consumers with information about college and career options.

Their research ranked the university the best HBCU in the nation when measuring how long it takes for students to recoup their education investment, after ranking more than 2,000 undergraduate colleges and universities' public data.

“Access to a higher education degree is transformational for students, and ECSU supports our community and our graduates by offering a quality, affordable education that changes the trajectory of their lives forever – for themselves and their families, says ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “Students develop technology, workplace and career readiness skills to prepare them for the competitive workforce.”

Earlier this year, ECSU was also named the number one HBCU for helping students from lower-income households achieve economic success by the national think tank, Third Way – as well as the number one most affordable four-year HBCU by Student Loan Hero.

“I am proud that our university continues to deliver on its promise of offering an affordable, accessible, high-quality education. Keep the #1’s coming,” adds Dixon.

