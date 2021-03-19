ECSU to fully return to in-person instruction in fall 2021

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - After analyzing data and projections, Elizabeth City State University announces that students will return to have a normal fall 2021 semester.

The university plans to return to normal course instruction, residence living and overall operations, to include:

· In-person classes.

· In-person events and activities.

· Buildings and facilities returning to normal hours of operation.

ECSU will continue to follow all state and UNC-system guidelines as the details for fall semester are finalized.

Officials say the institution’s number one priority remains the health and wellness of its campus community.

According to a news release, thus far, campus efforts to follow statewide guidelines have proven to be successful enough to have students come back on campus this academic year.