ECSU to fully return to in-person instruction in fall 2021

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - After analyzing data and projections, Elizabeth City State University announces that students will return to have a normal fall 2021 semester.
The university plans to return to normal course instruction, residence living and overall operations, to include:
· In-person classes.
· In-person events and activities.
· Buildings and facilities returning to normal hours of operation.
ECSU will continue to follow all state and UNC-system guidelines as the details for fall semester are finalized.
Officials say the institution’s number one priority remains the health and wellness of its campus community.
According to a news release, thus far, campus efforts to follow statewide guidelines have proven to be successful enough to have students come back on campus this academic year.
ESCU urges the campus community to continue checking emails, social media and the Viking Compass for updates as more information becomes available.