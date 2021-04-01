ECSU to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Elizabeth City State University announces the launch a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will not only support the ECSU campus community, but the entire region.

The clinics will be held on campus at the K.E. White Graduate Center and other locations throughout the region.

Phase 1 will include students, staff, and faculty. Vaccination events will be held April 6-8 and April 13-15 from noon to 7 p.m. at the K.E. White Graduate Center. Everyone must register in advance. Attendees can call 877-505-6723, option 7, to register.

With online registration, select the State of North Carolina COVID-19 Vaccinations as the location, complete the form, and select Pasquotank County for county for of residence.

Phase 2 focuses on the entire region, and future clinic dates are pending. Those dates will be announced a week prior to the start date. A mobile clinic is also in the works to reach rural areas.

According to a news release, ECSU encourages students to get vaccinated, but it is not a requirement.

ECSU is partnering with OptumServe who is providing vaccines on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services around the state.

Sunshine Station, Inc. is assisting with organizing community partnerships. ECSU will also partner with the NAACP and the disaster relief and resource organization Day One Relief.

State officials say students are eligible for the vaccines as of March 31 and all adults will be eligible beginning April 7.

More information can be found here.

