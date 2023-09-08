Edenton Police Chief says conflict resolution is the answer to youth violence

EDENTON, NC— Sept. 6, around 6:55 p.m. Edenton Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Eden Street for shots fired.

The EPD later learned that it the shots fired incident involved several John A. Holmes High School students.

According to apress release from EPD, they're working closely with John A. Holmes administration to develop a plan to combat any issues going forward.

"It is our hope that our youth understands that conflict resolution is the key to success, instead of breaking the law," said the EPD.

News 3 spoke with Edenton Police Chief Henry King who said he's working with school administration and the community to find solutions so teens don't ruin their future. He said that starts with teaching the importance of conflict resolution.

"If we can find out that someone is having an issue with someone, and the school may think it can impact the town, they can reach out and say 'Hey, you may want to patrol this part of town just in case something could happen,'" said Chief King.

"If we can direct and help a child, so they won't have a criminal record, that is the key," said Chief King.

The Superintendent of the Edenton- Chowan public schools system, Dr. Michael Sasscer, sent a statement to News 3:

"Edenton-Chowan Schools is committed to using our community resources to help our students make healthy choices. Law enforcement is a valued partner in our efforts to provide students mentorship and support. Our strong collaboration aims to intervene and prevent undesired actions that may lead to community unrest."

Chief king said the teens involved have not been charged. He aims to work with them and their parents to give them a second chance.