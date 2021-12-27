Edenton Police investigate shooting, two men injured

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two men injured and in the hospital.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North Moseley Street at approximately 2:19 pm on December 26, 2021.

A 19-year-old male and a 27-year-old male were injured during this altercation. Both parties arrived at Vidant Chowan hospital by vehicle and were treated for injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident.

The Edenton Police Department is seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.