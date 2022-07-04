Watch Now
Edenton Police search for men, owner of vehicle involved in shooting

291619346_345335644450667_6062324619735723990_n.png
Edenton Police Department
291619346_345335644450667_6062324619735723990_n.png
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 03, 2022
EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the men and the owner of of a Ford SUV that were involved in a shooting.

The Edenton Police Department is seeking information related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Tyler Lane.

News 3 is working to learn more details on this shooting, regarding injuries and motive.

The following pictures were provided by the police of the vehicle and men needing to be identified:

291868604_345333534450878_8818810444367857210_n.png
291050471_345333524450879_9161222883631654117_n.png
292097411_345333471117551_4881436442978714908_n.png
291099189_345333494450882_2931509034573299556_n.png
291479022_345333667784198_7151415684799259543_n.png
290919348_345333491117549_2199036289102807680_n.png
291521702_345333474450884_3165783987277288824_n.png
291617168_345333537784211_7895616055552031382_n.png
291619346_345335644450667_6062324619735723990_n.png

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Edenton Police Department by calling Officer Daneri at 252-333-7243; you can also contact Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-333-4878 or 252-482-5144 extension 106, Chief King at 252-482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303.

Tips can also be reported online here.

