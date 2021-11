EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man.

81-year-old Dale Vernon Fiebelkorn was last seen on November 4 in the 600 block of West Queen Street. Police say he is 6'1" with hazel eyes and gray hair.

His family members last spoke to him on November 2. Fiebelkorn is currently listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person. Police do not know the direction of his travel.