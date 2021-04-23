Watch
Department of Education allocating $800 million to states to support homeless students

Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:20:26-04

Beginning Monday, the U.S. Department of Education will grant funding to each state, totaling $800 million, to help students experiencing homelessness.

Under the American Rescue Plan, an initial installment of $200 million will go out on Monday. The amount given varies across states according to need.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined Secretary Cardona in a roundtable discussion with students who spoke about their personal homelessness experiences to better understand how the American Rescue Plan funds can best support students.

Learn more about the funds that are being allocated to your state:

State

Total ARP Homeless AllocationARP Homeless I (April allocation)
ALABAMA13,232,5393,308,135
ALASKA2,349,723587,431
ARIZONA16,914,1244,228,531
ARKANSAS8,209,3112,052,328
CALIFORNIA98,709,23124,677,307
COLORADO7,640,0751,910,019
CONNECTICUT7,244,3651,811,091
DELAWARE2,690,527672,632
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA2,530,583632,646
FLORIDA46,104,26811,526,067
GEORGIA27,835,6486,958,912
HAWAII2,700,973675,243
IDAHO2,881,855720,464
ILLINOIS33,112,8688,278,217
INDIANA13,066,5723,266,643
IOWA5,073,4941,268,374
KANSAS5,440,7761,360,194
KENTUCKY13,656,3763,414,094
LOUISIANA17,067,1744,266,793
MAINE2,694,256673,564
MARYLAND12,780,9873,195,247
MASSACHUSETTS11,988,3152,997,079
MICHIGAN24,366,8916,091,723
MINNESOTA8,650,9352,162,734
MISSISSIPPI10,659,0142,664,754
MISSOURI12,816,3103,204,078
MONTANA2,502,430625,607
NEBRASKA3,575,993893,998
NEVADA7,022,1611,755,540
NEW HAMPSHIRE2,295,973573,993
NEW JERSEY18,109,5244,527,381
NEW MEXICO6,413,3411,603,335
NEW YORK58,881,30914,720,327
NORTH CAROLINA23,576,6255,894,156
NORTH DAKOTA1,999,661499,915
OHIO29,294,4257,323,606
OKLAHOMA9,783,7622,445,941
OREGON7,343,3361,835,834
PENNSYLVANIA32,732,7088,183,177
PUERTO RICO19,428,4814,857,120
RHODE ISLAND2,718,574679,643
SOUTH CAROLINA13,835,0643,458,766
SOUTH DAKOTA2,502,430625,607
TENNESSEE16,295,3564,073,839
TEXAS81,348,38020,337,095
UTAH4,032,0241,008,006
VERMONT1,867,977466,994
VIRGINIA13,818,2903,454,572
WASHINGTON12,134,8703,033,718
WEST VIRGINIA4,987,6941,246,924
WISCONSIN10,092,9632,523,241
WYOMING1,989,459497,365
National Activities1,000,000
TOTALS800,000,000199,750,000
