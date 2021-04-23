Department of Education allocating $800 million to states to support homeless students

Beginning Monday, the U.S. Department of Education will grant funding to each state, totaling $800 million, to help students experiencing homelessness.

Under the American Rescue Plan, an initial installment of $200 million will go out on Monday. The amount given varies across states according to need.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined Secretary Cardona in a roundtable discussion with students who spoke about their personal homelessness experiences to better understand how the American Rescue Plan funds can best support students.

